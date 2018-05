May 9 (Reuters) - MicroVision Inc:

* MICROVISION - ENTERED INTO LICENSE AGREEMENT TO ALLOW LICENSEE TO USE CO’S DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY TO MANUFACTURE & SELL DISPLAY-ONLY ENGINES

* MICROVISION INC - THE LICENSEE HAS AGREED TO PAY MICROVISION A LICENSE FEE OF $10 MILLION IN 2018

* MICROVISION - AGREEMENT GRANTS A EXCLUSIVE, FIVE-YEAR LICENSE TO DISPLAY-ONLY TECHNOLOGY