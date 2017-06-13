BRIEF-Microvision says terminating at-the-market facility

June 13 (Reuters) - Microvision Inc:
* Microvision terminating at-the-market facility
* Microvision Inc - as a result of termination of sales agreement, there will be no further sales of common stock thereunder
* Microvision says is terminating an at- market facility it has in place with IFS Securities Inc
* Microvision - sales agreement is terminable without penalty at Microvision's election
* Microvision - pursuant to terms of sales agreement, termination of sales agreement will be effective on june 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: