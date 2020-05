May 19 (Reuters) - MICROWAVE VISION SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 22.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO DATE, GROUP SEES ONLY LITTLE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON ITS PRODUCTION SITES

* REAFFIRMS OBJECTIVES: FURTHER INCREASE IN REVENUE AND GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT OF EBITDA

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE EUR 53.5 MILLION, UP 12.1% AT CURRENT EXCHANGES RATES