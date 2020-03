BRIEF-Microwave Vision Reports Low Impact Of Coronavirus On Production

March 24 (Reuters) - Microwave Vision SA:

* LOW IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PRODUCTION

* BUSINESS REMAINS STRONG IN THE FIRST QUARTER AND NO ORDERS PLACED WERE CANCELLED

* TO DATE, THE GROUP BELIEVES THAT IT IS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING ALL OF ITS ORDERS ENTRUSTED TO IT UNDER GOOD CONDITIONS

* GROUP CONTINUES TO SOURCE SUPPLIES FROM SUPPLIERS ON GOOD TERMS, DESPITE SOME DELAYS IN CHINA FOR CERTAIN MINOR COMPONENTS AT START OF CRISIS AND WHICH HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED