May 2 (Reuters) - Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc :

* SEES Q2 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.43 TO $1.53

* MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES - SAME STORE PORTFOLIO GENERATED 1.8% INCREASE IN REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.46 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S