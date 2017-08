Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp

* Mid-Con Energy Partners, Lp announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.52

* Mid-Con energy partners Lp qtrly ‍average net daily production 3,560 BOE/D versus 4,077​ BOE/D; FY net production guidance 3,600 BOE/D to 3,800 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: