BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy Partners Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.37

May 2 (Reuters) - Mid-Con Energy Partners LP:

* MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.37

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION OF 2,800 BOE/D, A DECREASE OF 16.6% SEQUENTIALLY AND 22.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* EXITED Q1 OF 2018 WITH MARCH AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 2,884 BOE/D

* SEES FY2018 NET PRODUCTION 2,800 BOE/D- 3,200 BOE/D

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $11.3 MILLION VERSUS $18.5 MILLION