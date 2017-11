Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mid Penn Bancorp Inc

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $0.10 per common share

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc - ‍also, on Nov. 21, board of directors declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock​ Source text - (bit.ly/2hJfAiG) Further company coverage: