BRIEF-Mid-Southern Savings Bank FSB To Conduct Second Step Conversion

* MID-SOUTHERN SAVINGS BANK, FSB TO CONDUCT SECOND STEP CONVERSION - ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF PLAN OF CONVERSION AND REORGANIZATION

* MID-SOUTHERN SAVINGS BANK FSB-BOARD ADOPTED PLAN OF CONVERSION & REORGANIZATION WHERE BANK WILL REORGANIZE FROM MUTUAL HOLDING CO TO STOCK HOLDING CO

* MID-SOUTHERN SAVINGS BANK FSB - TO UNDERTAKE “SECOND-STEP” STOCK OFFERING OF SHARES OF STATE CHARTERED CORPORATION FORMED IN CONNECTION WITH CONVERSION

* MID-SOUTHERN SAVINGS BANK FSB - MID-SOUTHERN, M.H.C., WHICH OWNS ABOUT 71% OF OUTSTANDING STOCK OF BANK, TO BE MERGED WITH AND INTO NEW HOLDING CO