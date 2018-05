May 3 (Reuters) - MIDAMERICAN ENERGY SAID IN A STATEMENT here DATED MAY 1:

* ANNOUNCED CONSTRUCTION OF TWO NEW IOWA WIND FARM PROJECTS TO BEGIN THIS SUMMER IN ADAIR COUNTY

* VESTAS TO SUPPLY 275 WIND TURBINES FOR 550 MW WIND FARMS IN IOWA

* CREWS ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION ON BOTH PROJECTS IN JUNE FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)