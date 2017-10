Sept 18 (Reuters) - Midas Gold Corp:

* Midas Gold Corp - ‍ seven federal, state and local agencies agree to coordinate permitting of midas gold’s proposed stibnite gold project​

* Midas Gold- ‍U.S. Forest service has advised they anticipate issuing draft EIS for public comment in q3 2018, an approved record of decision in q3 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: