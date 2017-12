Dec 15 (Reuters) - Midas International Holdings Ltd :

* GOLD THRONE‘S GUARANTOR CCIL EXPECTS TO RECORD NET GAIN OF ABOUT HK$360 MILLION AS RESULT OF DISPOSAL​

* GOLD THRONE TO SELL 2.01 BILLION MIDAS SHARES, FOR HK$789.3 MILLION TO QINGDA DEVELOPMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: