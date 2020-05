May 18 (Reuters) - Midatech Pharma PLC:

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - UK PLACING TO RAISE £1.8 MILLION

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - PLACING TO INVESTORS IN UK OF 6,666,666 UNITS AND ONE WARRANT AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF £0.27 PER UNIT