April 20 (Reuters) - Midatech Pharma PLC:

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - UPDATE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC REVIEW AND APPOINTMENT OF NOBLE AS AN ADVISER.

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - IT IS NOT IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ANY POTENTIAL OFFEROR AT THIS TIME

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - ONE OF OPTIONS THAT WILL BE CONSIDERED IN STRATEGIC REVIEW IS A SALE OF COMPANY