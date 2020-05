May 1 (Reuters) - Midatech Pharma PLC:

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - STATEMENT REGARDING PRICE MOVEMENT

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - CONFIRMS THAT IT KNOWS OF NO OPERATIONAL OR CORPORATE REASON FOR SHARE PRICE MOVE

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - CONTINUES IN ITS FORMAL SALE PROCESS AND CONFIRMS THAT THERE ARE NO MATERIAL UPDATES