BRIEF-Midatech Pharma Says To Terminate Further Inhouse Development Of MTD201 Programme

March 31 (Reuters) - Midatech Pharma PLC:

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - IS IN PROCESS OF IMPLEMENTING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS OPERATIONS

* MIDATECH PHARMA-REMAINING COSTS TO COMPLETE PHASE III CLINICAL PROGRAMME OF MTD201 & MANUFACTURING SCALE-UP AT BILBAO FACILITY ARE ORDER OF $30 MILLION

* MIDATECH PHARMA-UNLIKELY TO CONCLUDE LICENSE TRANSACTION OR RAISE SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO CONTINUE REMAINING INVESTMENT IN MTD201 ON A TIMELY BASIS

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - DECIDED TO TERMINATE FURTHER INHOUSE DEVELOPMENT OF MTD201 PROGRAMME WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - WILL CONTINUE TO SEEK LICENSING PARTNERS FOR THIS ASSET

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - TO CLOSE MTD201 DEDICATED MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN BILBAO AND OFFER REDUNDANCY TO ALL 42 EMPLOYEES

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - A FURTHER FIVE UK-BASED EMPLOYEES IN CLINICAL RESEARCH AND ADMINISTRATIVE ROLES ARE BEING OFFERED REDUNDANCY

* MIDATECH PHARMA - EXPECTS TO HAVE A CASH RUNWAY UNTIL EARLY 2021 ASSUMING GLIOKIDS GRANT IS RECEIVED AND MTX110 PHASE II TRIAL PROCEEDS

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - CRAIG COOK IS STEPPING DOWN AS CEO AND RESIGNING AS A DIRECTOR

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - CRAIG COOK HE IS SUCCEEDED BY CURRENT CFO STEPHEN STAMP WHO WILL HAVE COMBINED ROLES OF CEO AND CFO