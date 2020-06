BRIEF-Midatech Pharma Updates On Purported Termination of MTX110 Licence Agreement

June 9 (Reuters) - Midatech Pharma PLC:

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - RECEIVED A LETTER PURPORTING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT BETWEEN SECURA BIO INC

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - REGARDS PURPORTED TERMINATION AS ENTIRELY WITHOUT MERIT

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - AGREEMENT RELATED TO LICENCE OF CERTAIN PATENTS OF PANOBINOSTAT

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - WILL TAKE ALL AVAILABLE ACTION TO PROTECT ITS RIGHTS AND ASSETS.

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - HAS NOT SHUT DOWN ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND IS NOT PROPOSING A LIQUIDATION OF CO OR UNIT MIDATECH LIMITED

* MIDATECH PHARMA PLC - CO HAS INVITED SECURA BIO TO WITHDRAW PURPORTED LETTER OF TERMINATION