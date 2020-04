BRIEF-Middle East and Africa Airlines Have Lost $23 Bln Due To Coronavirus – IATA

April 2 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION (IATA):

* MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA AIRLINES HAVE LOST $23 BILLION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* MIDDLE EAST AIRLINES HAVE LOST AN ESTIMATED $19 BILLION IN REVENUE

* AFRICA AIRLINES HAVE LOST AN ESTIMATED $4 BILLION IN REVENUE

* SOME OF THE IMPACTS AT NATIONAL LEVEL INCLUDE:

* SAUDI ARABIA: 26.7 MILLION FEWER PASSENGERS RESULTING IN A $5.61 BILLION REVENUE LOSS, RISKING 217,570 JOBS AND $13.6 BILLION IN CONTRIBUTION TO SAUDI ARABIA’S ECONOMY

* UAE: 23.8 MILLION FEWER PASSENGERS RESULTING IN A $5.36 BILLION REVENUE LOSS, RISKING 287,863 JOBS AND $17.7 BILLION IN CONTRIBUTION TO THE UAE’S ECONOMY

* EGYPT: 9.5 MILLION FEWER PASSENGERS RESULTING IN A $1.6 BILLION REVENUE LOSS, RISKING ALMOST 205,560 JOBS AND AROUND $2.4 BILLION IN CONTRIBUTION TO THE EGYPTIAN ECONOMY

* QATAR: 3.6 MILLION FEWER PASSENGERS RESULTING IN A $1.32 BILLION REVENUE LOSS, RISKING 53,640 JOBS AND $2.1BILLION IN CONTRIBUTION TO QATAR’S ECONOMY

* JORDAN: 2.8 MILLION FEWER PASSENGERS RESULTING IN A $0.5 BILLION REVENUE LOSS, RISKING 26,400 JOBS AND $0.8 BILLION IN CONTRIBUTION TO JORDAN’S ECONOMY

* SOUTH AFRICA: 10.7 MILLION FEWER PASSENGERS RESULTING IN A $2.29 BILLION REVENUE LOSS, RISKING 186,850 JOBS AND $3.8 BILLION IN CONTRIBUTION TO SOUTH AFRICA’S ECONOMY

* NIGERIA: 3.5 MILLION FEWER PASSENGERS RESULTING IN A $0.76 BILLION REVENUE LOSS, RISKING 91,380 JOBS AND $0.65 BILLION IN CONTRIBUTION TO NIGERIA’S ECONOMY

* ETHIOPIA: 1.6 MILLION FEWER PASSENGERS RESULTING IN A $0.3 BILLION REVENUE LOSS, RISKING 327,062 JOBS AND $1.2 BILLION IN CONTRIBUTION TO ETHIOPIA’S ECONOMY

* KENYA: 2.5 MILLION FEWER PASSENGERS RESULTING IN A $0.54 BILLION REVENUE LOSS, RISKING 137,965 JOBS AND $1.1 BILLION IN CONTRIBUTION TO KENYA’S ECONOMY