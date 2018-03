March 19 (Reuters) - MIDDLE EAST HEALTHCARE CO:

* AWARDS CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF OUTPATIENT TOWER (76 CLINICS),INPATIENT BEDS EXPANSION(147 BEDS)IN SAUDI GERMAN HOSPITAL RIYADH TO INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL CONSTRUCTION

* THE TOTAL COST OF PROJECT IS SAR 193.66 MILLION

* THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED PARTLY THROUGH BANK LOANS AND PARTLY THROUGH INTERNAL GENERATION BY THE COMPANY