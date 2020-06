June 3 (Reuters) - MIDDLE EAST HEALTHCARE COMPANY:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 21.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 14.6 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QTRLY SALES 436.3 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 350.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* QUARTER SAW INCREASE OF PATIENT TRAFFIC IN ALL SEGMENTS OF BUSINESS

* QUARTER SAW DECREASE IN COST OF REVENUE

* SAW DROP IN OUTPATIENT VISITS IN LAST MONTH OF QUARTER