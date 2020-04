April 20 (Reuters) - MIDDLE EAST HEALTHCARE COMPANY :

* NETWORK OF HOSPITALS WITNESSED A SLOWDOWN IN OUTPATIENT VISITS STARTING MARCH 2020 FOLLOWING OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* DOES NOT FACE ANY ISSUES CURRENTLY IN MEETING ITS OBLIGATIONS AGAINST ITS EMPLOYEES AND BANK

* WORKING ON REDUCING EXPENSES AND UTILIZING GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED STIMULUS PLANS

* MANAGEMENT EXPECT CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES TO REFLECT ON FINANCIALS STARTING Q2