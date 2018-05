May 9 (Reuters) - Middleby Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18

* Q1 SALES $584.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $598.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MIDDLEBY - ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: