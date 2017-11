Nov 14 (Reuters) - Middleby Corp:

* MIDDLEBY- ‍ON NOV 7, BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED TO TERMINATE CO‘S EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* MIDDLEBY CORP SAYS ‍NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZES CO TO REPURCHASE UP TO 2.5 MILLION SHARES OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING​

* MIDDLEBY CORP - NEW PROGRAM DOES NOT OBLIGATE COMPANY TO ACQUIRE ANY PARTICULAR AMOUNT OF COMMON STOCK​