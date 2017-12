Dec 22 (Reuters) - Midland Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS FOR FY ​

* ‍EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE IN MARKET TRANSACTION ACTIVITY OF HK RESIDENTIAL MARKET IN FIRST ELEVEN MONTHS OF 2017​