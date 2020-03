March 27 (Reuters) - Midland Holdings Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$68.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$58.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUES HK$4.88 BILLION VERSUS HK$5.01 BILLION

* GROUP BELIEVES THAT IMPACT OF COVID 19 OUTBREAK WOULD NOT BE LONG LASTING

* CO EXPECTS THAT AFTER PASSING OF OUTBREAK AND SOCIAL EVENTS, MARKET ACTIVITIES MAY REBOUND TO PRE-EVENTS LEVEL