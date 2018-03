March 27 (Reuters) - Midland Ic&I Ltd:

* ‍FY REVENUES HK$637.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$520.3 MILLION

* ‍FY PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS HK$89.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$18.1 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: