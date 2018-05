Midsona AB:

* MIDSONA ACQUIRES DAVERT, A LEADER IN THE GERMAN ORGANIC FOOD MARKET

* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 48.5 MILLION (SEK 511 MILLION), ON A DEBT-FREE/CASH-FREE BASIS

* BY 2022, SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ANNUAL IMPACT ON EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 3.8 MILLION (SEK 40 MILLION)

* EXPECTS DAVERT’S SALES TO INCREASE COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR AND ACHIEVE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT EUR 5.0 MILLION (SEK 53 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: