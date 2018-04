April 25 (Reuters) - Midsona AB:

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 610 MILLION (521)

* Q1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO SEK 57 MILLION (45), CORRESPONDING TO A MARGIN OF 9.3 PERCENT (8.6)

* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS SEK 39 MILLION (24)