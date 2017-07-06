FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp's unit notified office of comptroller of currency, impacted customers, employees of intention to close 7 branch offices
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 1:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp's unit notified office of comptroller of currency, impacted customers, employees of intention to close 7 branch offices

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Midsouth Bancorp Inc:

* Midsouth Bancorp - on June 30, co's unit notified office of comptroller of currency, impacted customers, employees of intention to close 7 branch offices

* Midsouth Bancorp-branch closures expected to occur in september or october of this year, subject to applicable regulatory requirements

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - expects to record a total pre-tax charge of approximately $790,000, which will occur during Q2 of 2017

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - on June 30, also entered branch purchase and assumption agreement with bank of montgomery

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - branch purchase and assumption agreement providing for sale of two Midsouth bank branch offices Source text: (bit.ly/2tUQ2HP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.