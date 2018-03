BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum Announces Qtrly Loss Per Share $4.78

March 13 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc :

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC - DISCLOSED A 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $100 MILLION TO $120 MILLION WITH A ONE-RIG DRILLING PROGRAM

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC - ‍PRODUCTION DURING Q4 OF 2017 TOTALED 21,217 BOEPD, COMPARED WITH 21,358 BOEPD DURING Q3 OF 2017​

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $4.78

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $53.3 MILLION VERSUS $48.5 MILLION