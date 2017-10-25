FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum appoints David Sambrooks as CEO
October 25, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a few seconds ago

BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum appoints David Sambrooks as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc:

* Midstates Petroleum announces the appointment of David J. Sambrooks as president, chief executive officer, and board member

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - ‍ Sambrooks succeeds company’s current president and chief executive officer, Jake Brace

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - ‍ Jake Brace will continue to serve on company’s board​

* Midstates Petroleum company - ‍ Sambrooks most recently served as president, ceo and a member of board of directors of Sabine Oil & Gas​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
