April 5 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc:

* MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY SAYS ON MARCH 29, ITS UNIT ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN UNDISCLOSED BUYER - SEC FILING

* AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA

* AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO'S UNIT TO SELL THE WELLS, RELATED LEASES FOR CONTRACT PRICE OF $58.0 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2EjVEvN) Further company coverage: