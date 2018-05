May 9 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY PRODUCTION OF 19,235 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (BOEPD)

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $48.9 MILLION VERSUS $65.0 MILLION

* SEES OPERATIONAL CAPEX $100 MILLION - $120 MILLION FOR 2018