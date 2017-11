Nov 1 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates Petroleum reaffirms $170 million revolving credit facility

* Says ‍agreement with bank group excludes co’s Anadarko basin assets in Texas and Oklahoma from redetermination of borrowing base​

* Says ‍next scheduled borrowing base redetermination will occur on or about April 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: