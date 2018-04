April 10 (Reuters) - MIDVEN SA:

* ITS UNIT, ARTS ALLIANCE SA, SIGNS LOI WITH KOOL2PLAY SP. Z O.O. ON COOPERATION ON ‘CITY OF MINDS’ GAME

* UNDER LOI ARTS ALLIANCE TO CO-FINANCE PRODUCTION OF ‘CITY OD MINDS’ AND PARTICIPATE IN REVENUES FROM GAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)