March 24 (Reuters) - Midway Ltd:

* OPERATIONS AROUND COUNTRY HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED AT THIS STAGE BY LATEST COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY FEDERAL & STATE GOVERNMENTS

* DEMAND FROM OUR MAJOR TRADING PARTNERS IN CHINA & JAPAN REMAINS STABLE

* HEAVY COMMERCIAL ROAD TRANSPORT WITHIN EACH OF OUR MAJOR OPERATING REGIONS NOT IMPACTED

* COMMERCIAL SHIPPING FROM OUR 5 PORTS REMAINS UNAFFECTED

* REMAINS COMFORTABLE WITH CONSENSUS EBITDA FORECASTS FOR FY

