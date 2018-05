May 4 (Reuters) - MidWestOne Financial Group Inc:

* MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP - BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 - SEC FILING

* MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC - RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY

* MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC - RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL