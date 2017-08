July 27 (Reuters) - Midwestone Financial Group Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Midwestone Financial Group Inc - net interest income of $26.2 million for Q2 of 2017 increased $1.3 million, or 5.0 pct, from $24.9 million

* Midwestone Financial Group Inc - board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, an increase of $0.005, or 3.0 pct from last quarter