Nov 15 (Reuters) - Midwestone Financial Group Inc:

* On Nov 14, 2017, Katie A. Lorenson announced her resignation as CFO of co, effective on Dec 7, 2017 - SEC filing​

* On Nov 14, co appointed James Cantrell as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis beginning December 7, 2017​ Source text : [bit.ly/2z4l2Ia] Further company coverage: