June 26 (Reuters) - Mieco Chipboard Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 87.8 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 4.8 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 93.9 MILLION RGT

* UNABLE TO REASONABLY ESTIMATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 FOR FY20