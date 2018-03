March 29 (Reuters) - MIG Unmobi Technology INC :

* Sees net profit for 2018 Q1 to decrease by 46.7 percent to 61.9 percent, or to be 25 million yuan to 35 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2017 Q1 (65.6 million yuan)

