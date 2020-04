April 1 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS:

* MIGROS SAYS HIRED 2,200 NEW EMPLOYEES (1,200 FOR ONLİNE OPERATİONS AND 1,000 FOR THE STORES) IN LAST 10 DAYS

* MIGROS TICARET SAYS TOGETHER WITH 1,000 NEW EMPLOYEES TO BE HIRED IN NEXT 10 DAYS, CO’S NEW RECRUITMENT WILL REACH 3,200 IN ONE MONTH

* MIGROS TICARET SAY SERVICE COVERAGE OF SANAL MARKET ONLINE OPERATIONS IS EXPANDED TO 71 CITIES IN TURKEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)