BRIEF-Miji International Posts Net Profit For Year Rmb19.9 Mln Vs Rmb23.7 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - Miji International Holdings Ltd :

* NET PROFIT FOR YEAR RMB19.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB23.7 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB246.3 MILLION VERSUS RMB281.7 MILLION

* EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT TO FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* MANAGEMENT IS YET TO BE ABLE TO ESTIMATE OVERALL COVID IMPACT TO FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND POSITION OF GROUP

* GROUP’S PRODUCTION VOLUME AND CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 MAY ALSO DECLINE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* GROUP EXPERIENCED DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED CONSUMER SPENDING, HENCE, RETAIL SALES OF CONSUMER GOODS ADVERSELY AFFECTED