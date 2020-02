BRIEF-Miji International Updates In Relation To Recent Outbreak Of Novel Coronavirus

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Miji International Holdings Ltd :

* UPDATE IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTS THAT IT WILL TAKE A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF TIME BEFORE IT CAN RESUME ORIGINAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* GROUP’S PRODUCTION FACILITIES GRADUALLY RESUMING PRODUCTION AFTER TWO WEEKS’ PRODUCTION HALT

* AFORESAID IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ADVERSELY AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* RETAIL SALES OF CONSUMER GOODS WOULD BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* CURRENTLY WORKING TO SPEED UP DELIVERY OF RAW MATERIALS AND ADJUST DELIVERY SCHEDULE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: