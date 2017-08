June 20 (Reuters) - MIKO NV:

* ANNOUNCES CHRIS VAN DOORSLAER AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* VAN DOORSLAER BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AFTER FRANS MICHIELSEN RESIGNED AS DIRECTOR OF COMPANY TO ENJOY RETIREMENT Source text: bit.ly/2tp21tw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)