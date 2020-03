BRIEF-Miko FY Net Profit Of The Group Down At EUR 6.8 Million

March 25 (Reuters) - MIKO NV:

* FY NET PROFIT OF THE GROUP EUR 6.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 224.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EUR 8.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT EUR 12.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON COFFEE SERVICE BUSINESS

* PROPOSING NOT TO PAY ANY DIVIDEND RELATING TO ACCOUNTING YEAR 2019 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)