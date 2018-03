March 13 (Reuters) - Miko International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍FY TURNOVER RMB334.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB368.8 MILLION

* ‍FY LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY RMB155.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB144.5 MILLION