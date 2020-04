BRIEF-Mikron Adjusts Capacity At Machine Manufacturing Site In Agno

April 17 (Reuters) - MIKRON HOLDING AG:

* REACTS TO THE PERSISTENTLY LOW DEMAND FROM THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY AND MAKES FURTHER CAPACITY ADJUSTMENTS AT THE MACHINE MANUFACTURING SITE IN AGNO

* DEMAND FROM AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY IS NOT EXPECTED TO RECOVER IN MEDIUM TERM

* MIKRON TOOL DIVISION AND MIKRON AUTOMATION SEGMENT ARE NOT AFFECTED BY THIS MEASURE.

* MANAGEMENT IS CURRENTLY WORKING ON ASSUMPTION THAT UP TO 110 JOBS ARE AFFECTED BY THIS MEASURE

* A SOLUTION THAT IS AS SOCIALLY COMPATIBLE AS POSSIBLE IS BEING SOUGHT IN COOPERATION WITH SOCIAL PARTNERS