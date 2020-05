BRIEF-Mikron Aligns Capacity And Structures To Changed Market Circumstances

May 20 (Reuters) - MIKRON HOLDING AG:

* ALIGNS CAPACITY AND STRUCTURES TO CHANGED MARKET CIRCUMSTANCES

* MEASURES ADOPTED WILL INCUR RESTRUCTURING COSTS AND VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS IN ORDER OF CHF 15 MILLION

* THESE ONE-TIME COSTS WILL IMPACT FIRST HALF OF 2020 AND MIKRON GROUP’S OPERATING PROFIT DURING REST OF YEAR, AND WILL LEAD TO A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE RESULT FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR

* AGREEMENT WAS REACHED TO REDUCE MACHINE MANUFACTURING IN AGNO FROM CURRENT 340 FTE TO AROUND 280 FTE

* THIS ADJUSTMENT WILL INVOLVE 47 REDUNDANCIES AND REDUCING WORKING HOURS OF A FURTHER 57 EMPLOYEES

* AT ROTTWEIL SITE IN GERMANY, MACHINE TOOL ASSEMBLY WILL BE DISCONTINUED, AND FTE COUNT WILL BE REDUCED FROM 150 TO 100.