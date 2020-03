BRIEF-Mikron FY EBIT Up At CHF 14.1 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - MIKRON HOLDING AG:

* FY EBIT AT CHF 14.1 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 13.9 MILLION, +1.4%), GROUP ACHIEVED AN EBIT MARGIN OF 4.3% (2018: 4.4%).

* FY SALES OF CHF 327.6 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: 314.7 MILLION, +4.1%)

* OUTLOOK IS CURRENTLY VERY DIFFICULT, NOT ONLY FOR ORDER INTAKE, BUT ALSO FOR SALES AND PROFITABILITY IN 2020

* LOWER CAPACITY UTILIZATION AT MIKRON MACHINING SOLUTIONS AND NECESSARY ADJUSTMENTS WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON MIKRON’S RESULTS IN 2020

* TO PROPOSE A DISTRIBUTION FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES OF CHF 0.03 PER SHARE AND A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.03 PER SHARE

* EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS CANNOT YET BE ESTIMATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)